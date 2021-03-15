Short Interest in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Increases By 43.0%

Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a growth of 43.0% from the February 11th total of 831,900 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 341,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

EXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.82.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael Haack sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,129,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 30,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total transaction of $3,632,590.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,915,618.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,302 shares of company stock valued at $22,578,552 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXP. Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Materials by 145.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Eagle Materials during the third quarter worth $92,000. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Materials stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $133.51. The company had a trading volume of 5,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,171. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Eagle Materials has a one year low of $41.83 and a one year high of $134.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.68 and a 200 day moving average of $100.04.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $404.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.69 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Recommended Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.