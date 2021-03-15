Short Interest in Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Rises By 42.0%

Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 337,500 shares, a growth of 42.0% from the February 11th total of 237,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 306.8 days.

Several research firms recently commented on ENRFF. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Enerflex from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enerflex in a report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Enerflex from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Enerflex from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Enerflex from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.63.

Shares of ENRFF traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.49. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,307. Enerflex has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.00.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment and refrigeration systems, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications.

