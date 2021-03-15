Short Interest in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Decreases By 30.3%

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 13,250,000 shares, a drop of 30.3% from the February 11th total of 19,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

FHN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on First Horizon from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on First Horizon from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. First Horizon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.96.

In related news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 97,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $1,517,467.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 941,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,706,870.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 13,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $208,435.80. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,422,524 shares in the company, valued at $21,579,689.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 226,923 shares of company stock valued at $3,438,707. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Horizon by 57.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,106,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,796,000 after buying an additional 19,273,731 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in First Horizon by 60.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,109,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,822,000 after buying an additional 7,173,674 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Horizon by 5.3% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,732,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,214,000 after buying an additional 886,758 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in First Horizon by 86.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,308,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,365,000 after buying an additional 7,547,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in First Horizon by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,291,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,565,000 after buying an additional 686,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FHN opened at $17.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.55. First Horizon has a 1 year low of $6.27 and a 1 year high of $17.76.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.45 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that First Horizon will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

