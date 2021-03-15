Short Interest in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Decreases By 30.0%

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 54,700 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the February 11th total of 78,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 325,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 51,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 41,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HYLS opened at $48.68 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.87 and its 200 day moving average is $48.58. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $49.29.

