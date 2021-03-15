Short Interest in freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) Drops By 37.3%

freenet AG (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decrease of 37.3% from the February 11th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 126.0 days.

FRTAF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upgraded freenet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of freenet in a report on Friday, February 26th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of freenet in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded freenet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

Shares of freenet stock remained flat at $$23.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.41. freenet has a 52 week low of $17.57 and a 52 week high of $20.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.44.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

