Short Interest in Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF) Expands By 40.0%

Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the February 11th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

OTCMKTS GENSF remained flat at $$74.25 during trading on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.46. Genus has a 12-month low of $54.00 and a 12-month high of $77.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on GENSF shares. Investec upgraded shares of Genus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Genus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

