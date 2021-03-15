Short Interest in Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Expands By 54.5%

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 270,400 shares, an increase of 54.5% from the February 11th total of 175,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,222,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Glencore from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Glencore presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Get Glencore alerts:

GLNCY opened at $8.09 on Monday. Glencore has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $8.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.86.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products. It operates in two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.