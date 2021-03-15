Short Interest in Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GLDFF) Expands By 40.6%

Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GLDFF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 161,300 shares, an increase of 40.6% from the February 11th total of 114,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,469,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GLDFF stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.05. 961,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,161,650. Golden Leaf has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03.

About Golden Leaf

Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis oil and flower products in the United States. It offers its products under the Private Stash, Jackpot, Chalice, Golden, RXO, and Elysium Fields brands. The company also engages in the ownership, administration, and leasing of real estate and intellectual property, and capital equipment, as well as industrial hemp processing activities.

