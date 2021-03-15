Short Interest in Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GLDFF) Expands By 40.6%

Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GLDFF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 161,300 shares, an increase of 40.6% from the February 11th total of 114,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,469,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
GLDFF stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.05. 961,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,161,650. Golden Leaf has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.03.
