Short Interest in Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF) Increases By 52.8%

Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 120,700 shares, an increase of 52.8% from the February 11th total of 79,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 150.9 days.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grieg Seafood ASA in a research note on Sunday, December 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GRGSF opened at $9.55 on Monday. Grieg Seafood ASA has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $15.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.55 and its 200-day moving average is $9.03.

Grieg Seafood ASA, through its subsidiaries, operates as a fish farming company. It engages in the production and sale of Atlantic salmon. The company supplies its fish products to customers in the European Union, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Asia, and other markets. Grieg Seafood ASA was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Bergen, Norway.

