Short Interest in Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) Rises By 40.2%

Grupo México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMBXF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 6,770,600 shares, a growth of 40.2% from the February 11th total of 4,830,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 137.1 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GMBXF shares. Barclays started coverage on Grupo México in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Grupo México from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Grupo México from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Grupo México presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

GMBXF stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,222. Grupo México has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.68 and its 200-day moving average is $3.65.

Grupo MÃ©xico, SAB. de C.V. engages in copper production, rail transportation, and infrastructure businesses worldwide. The company operates through Mining, transportation, and Infrastructure divisions. The Mining division explores for, exploits, and obtains minerals, metals, and other byproducts, including copper, silver, molybdenum, zinc, sulfuric acid, gold, and selenium.

