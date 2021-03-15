Short Interest in Gulfport Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) Decreases By 30.1%

Gulfport Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 483,200 shares, a decline of 30.1% from the February 11th total of 691,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,082,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of GPORQ stock opened at $0.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 5.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45. Gulfport Energy has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $2.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gulfport Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma.

