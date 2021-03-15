Short Interest in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) Grows By 44.4%

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the February 11th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 85,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,149,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth about $971,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $684,000. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter.

Get Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF alerts:

NASDAQ SNLN opened at $16.17 on Monday. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $13.88 and a one year high of $16.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.15 and a 200 day moving average of $15.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.