Short Interest in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Expands By 43.5%

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,730,000 shares, a growth of 43.5% from the February 11th total of 2,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HIMS. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

Hims & Hers Health stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.56. The stock had a trading volume of 38,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,125. Hims & Hers Health has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $25.40.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

