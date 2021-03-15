Short Interest in Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) Declines By 34.2%

Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a drop of 34.2% from the February 11th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hummingbird Resources in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Get Hummingbird Resources alerts:

HUMRF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.31. 10,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,549. Hummingbird Resources has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.43.

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for gold ores. The company principally holds interests in the Dugbe gold project located in the Liberia; and Yanfolila gold project located in Mali.

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Hummingbird Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hummingbird Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.