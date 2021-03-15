Short Interest in iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ:IFMK) Decreases By 35.9%

iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ:IFMK) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 303,800 shares, a decrease of 35.9% from the February 11th total of 474,300 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

IFMK stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $1.77. 4,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,144,999. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $64.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06 and a beta of -3.11. iFresh has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $4.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average of $1.01.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iFresh stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ:IFMK) by 278.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,043 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.17% of iFresh worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

iFresh Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a network of grocery supermarket chains in the north-eastern United States. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The company provides vegetables, seafood, meat, fruits, snacks, seasonings, and spices, such as peanut oil, cooking wine, vinegar, dark soy sauce, black bean sauce, pepper oil, and chilly oil; tea, condiments, canned goods, flour products, marine food products, candies groceries, traditional Chinese medicine, health products, and dried food; rice and rice products; assortment of noodles, frozen vegetables, frozen dumplings, frozen seafood products, and aquatic products; and cooking utensils.

