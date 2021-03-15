Short Interest in Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) Declines By 32.6%

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 47,700 shares, a drop of 32.6% from the February 11th total of 70,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 281,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

JFIN traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,337. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.43. Jiayin Group has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $30.00. The stock has a market cap of $239.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.99.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jiayin Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Jiayin Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $5.75 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Jiayin Group during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Jiayin Group during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Jiayin Group during the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Jiayin Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,052,000. Institutional investors own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Jiayin Group

Jiayin Group Inc operates as an online individual finance marketplace that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

