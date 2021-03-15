Short Interest in Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Rises By 51.7%

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 51.7% from the February 11th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

KIGRY stock opened at $23.53 on Monday. Kion Group has a 12 month low of $8.97 and a 12 month high of $24.15. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

