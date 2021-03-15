Short Interest in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Expands By 43.1%

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, an increase of 43.1% from the February 11th total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $293.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.50.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total transaction of $1,271,545.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,194,849.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total transaction of $387,258.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,739.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in KLA by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,616,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $936,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,837 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in KLA by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,565,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $923,198,000 after purchasing an additional 47,273 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in KLA by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,933,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $500,708,000 after purchasing an additional 75,314 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in KLA by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $373,535,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in KLA in the 4th quarter valued at $414,484,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $294.79. The stock had a trading volume of 35,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,546. KLA has a 52 week low of $110.19 and a 52 week high of $342.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $45.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $305.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.57.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

