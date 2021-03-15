Short Interest in Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPB) Declines By 33.3%

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPB) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the February 11th total of 600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Liberty TripAdvisor stock opened at $29.50 on Monday. Liberty TripAdvisor has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $134.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 8.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Get Liberty TripAdvisor alerts:

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a positive return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

Featured Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.