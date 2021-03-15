Short Interest in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) Rises By 54.1%

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 8,630,000 shares, an increase of 54.1% from the February 11th total of 5,600,000 shares. Approximately 8.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

In other Lordstown Motors news, VP Chuan D. Vo sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $311,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 191,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,967,752.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Phil Richard Schmidt sold 211,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $5,336,447.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 170,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,311,251.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 364,820 shares of company stock worth $9,160,065 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIDE. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,988,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,409,000. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $24,574,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 12.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIDE opened at $14.78 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.32. Lordstown Motors has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $31.80.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RIDE. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lordstown Motors in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. R. F. Lafferty assumed coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lordstown Motors from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Lordstown Motors in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp., an automotive company, develops, manufactures, and sells light duty electric trucks targeted for sale to fleet customers. It primarily develops Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

