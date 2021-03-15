Short Interest in Marimaca Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CROJF) Expands By 51.1%

Marimaca Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CROJF) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, an increase of 51.1% from the February 11th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.6 days.

Shares of CROJF stock opened at $3.57 on Monday. Marimaca Copper has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $4.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.97.

Get Marimaca Copper alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Marimaca Copper in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Marimaca Copper Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and exploitation of mineral properties and projects located in Chile. The company explores for copper, iron ore, gold, and other base and precious metals. It principally holds 51% interests in Marimaca copper oxide project located in the Antofagasta Region of northern Chile.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Marimaca Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marimaca Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.