Short Interest in National Express Group PLC (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) Drops By 33.2%

National Express Group PLC (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 277,300 shares, a drop of 33.2% from the February 11th total of 415,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,773.0 days.

Shares of NXPGF remained flat at $$4.42 during midday trading on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.98 and a 200-day moving average of $2.86. National Express Group has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $4.42.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Express Group in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Express Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

