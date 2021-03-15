Short Interest in Nesco Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NSCO) Rises By 44.2%

Nesco Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NSCO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 932,400 shares, a growth of 44.2% from the February 11th total of 646,400 shares. Currently, 7.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 679,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new stake in Nesco during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nesco by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Nesco by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.
Nesco (NYSE:NSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nesco will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Nesco
Nesco Holdings, Inc provides specialty equipment, parts, tools, accessories, and services to the electric utility transmission and distribution, telecommunications, and rail markets in North America. The company rents and sells specialized equipment to various customer base for the maintenance, repair, upgrade, and installation of critical infrastructure assets, including electric lines, telecommunications networks, and rail systems.
