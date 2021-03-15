Short Interest in Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Grows By 50.7%

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 50.7% from the February 11th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NTOIY stock opened at $31.83 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.99 and a 200 day moving average of $31.90. Neste Oyj has a 52 week low of $10.95 and a 52 week high of $39.42.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTOIY. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Neste Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. SEB Equities upgraded shares of Neste Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Neste Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Neste Oyj provides renewable and oil products in Finland and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, and renewable solvents, as well as raw material for bioplastics to retailers; wholesale customers, such as professional transportation companies and municipalities, fleets, and chemical industry producers; and brand owners and oil companies.

