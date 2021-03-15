Short Interest in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Increases By 51.1%

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 10,060,000 shares, an increase of 51.1% from the February 11th total of 6,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, SVP David Callen sold 9,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $300,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,197,490.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in NRG Energy by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 50,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 14,632 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NRG Energy by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in NRG Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 66,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $880,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy stock opened at $41.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. NRG Energy has a 12-month low of $19.54 and a 12-month high of $43.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.67 and its 200 day moving average is $35.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.00.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($1.08). NRG Energy had a net margin of 43.90% and a return on equity of 50.32%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that NRG Energy will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 32.83%.

Several research firms recently commented on NRG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.81.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through Generation and Retail segments. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.7 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

See Also: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.