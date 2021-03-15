Short Interest in Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBF) Declines By 34.2%

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,273,300 shares, a decline of 34.2% from the February 11th total of 3,453,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,841.6 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Pacific Basin Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of Pacific Basin Shipping stock remained flat at $$0.27 during trading on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.17. Pacific Basin Shipping has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $0.28.

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. As of February 29, 2020, the company had a fleet of 235 ships, including 139 Handysize vessels and 96 Supramax vessels. It also offers shipping consulting, ocean shipping, crewing, secretarial, and agency and ship management services, as well as issues convertible bonds.

