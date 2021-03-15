Short Interest in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) Drops By 35.0%

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, a drop of 35.0% from the February 11th total of 68,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
ISD traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,317. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $15.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.62.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.12%.
PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile
Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).
