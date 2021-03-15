Short Interest in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) Drops By 35.0%

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 44,800 shares, a drop of 35.0% from the February 11th total of 68,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 118,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

ISD traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,317. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $15.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.62.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.12%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 167,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

