Short Interest in Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) Grows By 43.5%

Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 43.5% from the February 11th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of HGKGY stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $5.85. The company had a trading volume of 6,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,179. Power Assets has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $7.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.45.
Power Assets Company Profile
