Short Interest in Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) Grows By 43.5%

Power Assets Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HGKGY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, an increase of 43.5% from the February 11th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of HGKGY stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $5.85. The company had a trading volume of 6,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,179. Power Assets has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $7.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.45.

Power Assets Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mainland China, and internationally. The company generates energy from thermal, wind, and waste sources. It also distributes gas; transmits oil; holds property; and provides consulting, financing, trust administration, and management services.

