Short Interest in Pro Medicus Limited (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) Grows By 39.3%

Pro Medicus Limited (OTCMKTS:PMCUF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a growth of 39.3% from the February 11th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PMCUF traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.97. 133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,459. Pro Medicus has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $37.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.36.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PMCUF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pro Medicus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Pro Medicus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Pro Medicus Limited provides radiology information systems (RIS), picture archiving and communication systems (PACS), and advanced visualization solutions in Australia, Europe, and North America. It offers medical software for practice management; integration products; Promedicus.net secure email; healthcare software that provides radiologist and clinicians with advanced visualization capability for viewing 2-D, 3-D, and 4-D medical images; and PACS/Digital imaging software.

