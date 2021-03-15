Short Interest in Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT) Declines By 34.0%

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PVCT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 160,000 shares, a decrease of 34.0% from the February 11th total of 242,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 479,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Provectus Biopharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,894. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average of $0.07. Provectus Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.13.

Get Provectus Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

About Provectus Biopharmaceuticals

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing drugs based on halogenated xanthenes for oncology, hematology, and dermatology indications. Its prescription drug candidates include PV-10, which is in Phase Ib/II study for metastatic melanoma; Phase I study for hepatocellular carcinoma and other solid tumors metastatic to the liver; and non-clinical assessment of pediatric cancer tumor cell.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provectus Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.