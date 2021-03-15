Short Interest in Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) Rises By 45.6%

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a growth of 45.6% from the February 11th total of 18,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 59,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Quest Resource in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Resource in the third quarter valued at $219,000. Precept Management LLC bought a new stake in Quest Resource in the fourth quarter valued at $398,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Quest Resource by 2.8% in the third quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 205,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Resource by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 373,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 62,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on QRHC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quest Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Quest Resource from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ QRHC opened at $3.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Quest Resource has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $3.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.95 and its 200 day moving average is $2.27. The company has a market cap of $54.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.52, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.36.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Quest Resource had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 1.76%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Resource will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Resource Company Profile

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for used motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, solid waste, metals, grease, cooking oil, food waste, and expired food products.

