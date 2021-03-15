Short Interest in RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) Decreases By 32.1%

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a decline of 32.1% from the February 11th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in RADCOM by 56.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 88,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 32,113 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in RADCOM in the third quarter valued at $466,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in RADCOM in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in RADCOM by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 499,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after acquiring an additional 26,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in RADCOM by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 404,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 60,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RADCOM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ RDCM opened at $9.60 on Monday. RADCOM has a 52 week low of $5.23 and a 52 week high of $12.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.38 and its 200 day moving average is $9.72. The company has a market cap of $133.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.09 and a beta of 1.07.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. RADCOM had a negative net margin of 12.72% and a negative return on equity of 6.40%. As a group, equities analysts predict that RADCOM will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

About RADCOM

RADCOM Ltd. provides service assurance and customer experience management solutions for communication service providers (CSPs). Its carrier-grade solutions support mobile and fixed networks, and scale to terabit data bandwidths to enable data analytics. The company offers solutions for virtualized infrastructure and next-generation networks.

