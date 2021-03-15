Short Interest in RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) Decreases By 35.0%

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 101,800 shares, a drop of 35.0% from the February 11th total of 156,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of RCMT stock opened at $4.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.71 and a 200 day moving average of $2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $48.17 million, a P/E ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 1.87. RCM Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $12.49.

Get RCM Technologies alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in RCM Technologies stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 45,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.38% of RCM Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RCMT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RCM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley lifted their price target on RCM Technologies from $1.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

RCM Technologies Company Profile

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

Recommended Story: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for RCM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.