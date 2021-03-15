Short Interest in Relay Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYMDF) Grows By 51.3%

Relay Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYMDF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 70,500 shares, an increase of 51.3% from the February 11th total of 46,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 313,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of RYMDF opened at $0.48 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.47. Relay Medical has a 12 month low of $0.12 and a 12 month high of $0.72.

About Relay Medical

Relay Medical Corp. develops and sells products in the medical device, consumer health, and health IT industries. The company provides Fionet, a mobile testing and tracking platform, which combines handheld devices linked to online AI-powered cloud, automating frontline testing, and capturing test results for tracking; HemoPalm, a blood analyzer and single-use cartridge that provides enterprise solution for point-of-care blood gas and CO-oximetry testing; and Pharmatrac, an user experience -centric system design to improve management and identification of medications.

