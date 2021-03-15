Short Interest in RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET) Decreases By 37.2%

RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 192,000 shares, a decline of 37.2% from the February 11th total of 305,700 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 237,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of RigNet during the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of RigNet during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of RigNet during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RigNet during the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of RigNet by 398,894.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 71,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, National Securities downgraded shares of RigNet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

RigNet stock opened at $9.86 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96. RigNet has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $11.19. The stock has a market cap of $202.72 million, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 2.55.

About RigNet

RigNet, Inc, a technology company, provides customized communications services, applications, and cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Managed Communications Services, Applications and Internet-of-Things (Apps & IoT), and Systems Integration.

