Short Interest in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) Declines By 31.2%

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 108,800 shares, a decrease of 31.2% from the February 11th total of 158,200 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

SAFT stock opened at $85.38 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.29. Safety Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $65.45 and a 12 month high of $91.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Get Safety Insurance Group alerts:

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $1.23. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 14.19%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th.

In other Safety Insurance Group news, VP James Berry sold 2,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $228,603.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,901 shares in the company, valued at $2,319,016.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 4,314 shares of company stock worth $347,150 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAFT. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 120.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 612.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Safety Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.