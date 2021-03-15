Short Interest in Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) Drops By 35.3%

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 427,300 shares, a drop of 35.3% from the February 11th total of 660,500 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIOX. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at $5,560,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at $4,448,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at $985,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Sio Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at $708,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in Sio Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Sio Gene Therapies alerts:

Shares of SIOX stock opened at $2.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $133.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day moving average is $3.02. Sio Gene Therapies has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $5.74.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.09. On average, analysts anticipate that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sio Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Sio Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.45.

Sio Gene Therapies Company Profile

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing various product candidates for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include AXO-Lenti-PD program for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1 program for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2 program for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Sio Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sio Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.