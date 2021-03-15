Short Interest in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Drops By 37.8%

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a decline of 37.8% from the February 11th total of 4,100,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2,652.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SSNC shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Northern Trust Capital Markets started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SS&C Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.18.

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $68.41 on Monday. SS&C Technologies has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $74.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.47 and a 200 day moving average of $66.14. The firm has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.68%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.