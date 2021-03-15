Short Interest in Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) Increases By 52.1%

Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, a growth of 52.1% from the February 11th total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

In other Surface Oncology news, Director David S. Grayzel sold 1,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $30,770,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert W. Ross sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $83,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,722,000 shares of company stock worth $31,033,915 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SURF. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surface Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Surface Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $607,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Surface Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $339,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surface Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Surface Oncology by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 60,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

SURF has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Surface Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of SURF stock opened at $9.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.94 and a quick ratio of 7.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.24 and a 200 day moving average of $8.89. Surface Oncology has a 1 year low of $1.38 and a 1 year high of $14.40.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.43. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Surface Oncology will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Surface Oncology Company Profile

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; and SRF813 targeting CD112R.

