Short Interest in TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) Grows By 45.0%

TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a growth of 45.0% from the February 11th total of 8,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 518,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:TATT opened at $5.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 2.48. TAT Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $8.34. The company has a market capitalization of $49.76 million, a P/E ratio of -17.53 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.88.

Get TAT Technologies alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TAT Technologies stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TAT Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 49,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of TAT Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for TAT Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAT Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.