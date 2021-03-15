Short Interest in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Increases By 50.4%

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a growth of 50.4% from the February 11th total of 1,310,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TTI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Evercore ISI raised shares of TETRA Technologies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

TETRA Technologies stock opened at $2.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86. The company has a market capitalization of $375.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 3.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.10. TETRA Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $2.99.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. TETRA Technologies had a negative net margin of 17.78% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. As a group, equities analysts expect that TETRA Technologies will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 501,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 20,740 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 7.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 412,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 29,237 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of TETRA Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 264,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 48,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 46.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 177,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 56,466 shares during the last quarter. 44.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

