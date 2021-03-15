Short Interest in The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN) Rises By 53.3%

The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 152,400 shares, a growth of 53.3% from the February 11th total of 99,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet lowered The Dixie Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

NASDAQ:DXYN opened at $3.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.23. The Dixie Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The firm has a market cap of $56.14 million, a PE ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.35.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Dixie Group by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 600.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 188,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of The Dixie Group in the fourth quarter worth about $806,000. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L increased its holdings in The Dixie Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,317,210 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 80,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.99% of the company’s stock.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products for residential and commercial applications in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

