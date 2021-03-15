Short Interest in TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Grows By 51.6%

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 51.6% from the February 11th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
TravelSky Technology stock opened at $24.55 on Monday. TravelSky Technology has a one year low of $15.09 and a one year high of $27.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.58.
About TravelSky Technology
Featured Article: Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for TravelSky Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelSky Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.