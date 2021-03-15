Short Interest in Ube Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF) Grows By 52.3%

Ube Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 113,600 shares, a growth of 52.3% from the February 11th total of 74,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Ube Industries stock opened at $21.51 on Monday. Ube Industries has a 52-week low of $21.51 and a 52-week high of $21.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.51 and a 200-day moving average of $21.51.
About Ube Industries
