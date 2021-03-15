Short Interest in Ube Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF) Grows By 52.3%

Ube Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:UBEOF) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 113,600 shares, a growth of 52.3% from the February 11th total of 74,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Ube Industries stock opened at $21.51 on Monday. Ube Industries has a 52-week low of $21.51 and a 52-week high of $21.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.51 and a 200-day moving average of $21.51.

About Ube Industries

Ube Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the chemicals, construction materials, and machinery businesses in Japan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Chemicals, Construction Materials, Machinery, and Others. It offers synthetic rubber, engineering plastics, caprolactam, industrial chemicals, liquefied gas, polyethylene, ammonium sulfate, polyimide, battery materials, telecommunication parts, separation membranes, fine chemicals, ceramics, phosphor products, high purity chemicals, polyurethane and related materials, aerospace materials, inorganic fiber, and high temperature paints.

