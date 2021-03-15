Short Interest in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Decreases By 35.1%

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 5,020,000 shares, a drop of 35.1% from the February 11th total of 7,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,870,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Friday, November 27th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. UBS Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

NYSE:UBS traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.27. The company had a trading volume of 231,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,128,257. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.68. UBS Group has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $16.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 17.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UBS Group will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 595.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in UBS Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UBS Group during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. 30.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

