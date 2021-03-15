Short Interest in VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) Drops By 37.9%

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 174,200 shares, a decrease of 37.9% from the February 11th total of 280,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 368,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in VAALCO Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in VAALCO Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in VAALCO Energy by 22.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 122,704 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 22,477 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in VAALCO Energy in the fourth quarter worth $452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EGY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,643. VAALCO Energy has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $3.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.73. The stock has a market cap of $167.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 2.51.

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon, West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

