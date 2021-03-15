Short Interest in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) Increases By 47.8%

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 75,100 shares, a growth of 47.8% from the February 11th total of 50,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VONG. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,915,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $20,087,000.

NASDAQ VONG opened at $247.90 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $252.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.27. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $131.88 and a 52-week high of $262.81.

