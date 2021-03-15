Short Interest in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) Increases By 46.8%

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 689,300 shares, a growth of 46.8% from the February 11th total of 469,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,371,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VTIP. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 118,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,021,000 after acquiring an additional 53,635 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 149,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,644,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 73.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 112,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 47,688 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 86,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,317,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,488,000 after acquiring an additional 283,523 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTIP stock opened at $51.60 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $46.49 and a 12-month high of $51.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.09.

Featured Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.