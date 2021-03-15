Short Interest in VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) Decreases By 37.6%

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 89,200 shares, a decline of 37.6% from the February 11th total of 143,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:VVPR opened at $10.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. VivoPower International has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $24.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.09.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in VivoPower International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $560,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in VivoPower International by 212.5% in the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in VivoPower International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in VivoPower International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in VivoPower International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a solar and critical power services company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Critical Power Services and Solar Development segments. The Critical Power Services segment offers energy infrastructure generation and distribution solutions, including the design, supply, installation, and maintenance of power and control systems to a range of government, and commercial and industrial customers.

