Short Interest in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) Increases By 42.9%

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the February 11th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE MNP traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $14.94. The company had a trading volume of 13,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,248. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has a 1-year low of $11.32 and a 1-year high of $15.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.21 and its 200-day moving average is $14.71.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.0475 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 135,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 15,287 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 391,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,620,000 after buying an additional 20,325 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

