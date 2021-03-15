Short Interest in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) Increases By 42.9%

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the February 11th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NYSE MNP traded down $0.06 on Monday, reaching $14.94. The company had a trading volume of 13,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,248. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has a 1-year low of $11.32 and a 1-year high of $15.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.21 and its 200-day moving average is $14.71.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.0475 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.
Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.
See Also: What is cost of equity?
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.